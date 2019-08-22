Recent revelations that the proposed Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on Silver Bluff Road would not be built after all was extremely disappointing. This is the latest in a string of announced business openings that failed to materialize.
The new Aiken Mall is likely not going to happen in my lifetime. Wild Wings Cafe opted not to build on the Travinia’s site after squabbling with the town over outdoor seating expansion. A proposed Lidl grocery store on Whiskey Road hasn’t been mentioned in months, and work on the site for the new Taco Bell at Whiskey and Dougherty has ceased. The Irish pub planned for The Alley fell through, as well.
What is wrong with Aiken’s business climate that slows or cancels planning for such new ventures?
William Beckert
Aiken