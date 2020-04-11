The front page story in the Sunday, April 3 edition highlighting the importance of internet access left more questions and issues than solutions. Residents, schools and at least one elected official realize that the lack of both internet and a stable connection are an issue, yet no one is taking any actions to rectify the condition! Free WiFi spots violate the stay-at-home order ... AT&T waiving overage charges (20th century and there are limits on hardwire internet? One that frequently is so slow overages are generated by trying rather than using). To hear residents be told by AT&T no internet numbers are available?
S.C. needs to mandate as other states have done: cable and phone want to update existing infrastructure? Mandatory expansion of available AND viable internet is required to rural areas. Need outweighs cost.
Bob Collins
Windsor