This is in reply to Jack Devine’s column of May 13, “Protecting those in need.”
Devine touts a “robust economy” as the best and only means of “providing enduring financial care to those at the lower ends of the financial ladder… that providing job opportunities for everyone willing to work and generating sufficient tax revenues to fund an adequate financial safety net for those who cannot.” This sounds like a good argument. We provide jobs for those “willing to work” and provide “sufficient tax revenues for those who cannot.”
Devine has advocated for “trickle down” economics ala Ronald Reagan many times, even though years of actual “trickle down” economics has led us to massive income inequality. Since the 1980s Republicans have consistently sabotaged government receipts of taxable income from the wealthy. So when he says that “government has been spending far more than it takes in on taxes,” we can thank Republicans for some of that tax shortage. Republicans have enacted massive tax breaks on income, gift and estate taxes and also on corporations. Since the wealthy own corporations and invest in the stock market, the resulting gains have gone to them while the rest of us look on from the outside.
I agree that wage growth is essential to “providing enduring financial care” but it is not a panacea for the systemic income inequality in this country. Even before millions lost their homes in the Great Recession of 2008 and the banking and auto industries were bailed out with taxpayer funding, income inequality was on an upward trend and all the homes lost were actually wealth lost. And under the Trump Administration, Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017 that has increased the wealth of those at the top. The middle class did benefit some from the reduction in taxes; however, the Act actually allowed the wealthy to retain a much greater portion of their assets and pass them on to their heirs, thus increasing income inequality.
We need to tackle income inequality head on and we need the power of the Federal Government to do it. We need investments in regular people not just corporations and the wealthy. We need investments in infrastructure, education, research. We need to boost retirement savings for those working and increase the safety net, including SNAP and disability benefits, for those who cannot.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken