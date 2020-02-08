During the House impeachment hearings there were several witnesses from the White House staff and the State Department who gave their view of the phone conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine on July 25, 2019. All gave basically the same testimony – that the president clearly tied the forthcoming military aid to Ukraine on the condition Ukraine President Zelenskiy announced an investigation of the Bidens. And most recently there is John Bolton’s forthcoming book which reportedly describes the statement the president made to the former national security adviser – aid to the Ukraine would be delayed until Zelenskiy announced the investigation of the Bidens. Throughout all this testimony the president insists his phone call was “perfect.”
So we are faced with conflicting information. Who would you believe? Career professionals in the State Department and the White House or a president who has totaled more than 16,000 lies and misstatements during the last three years – roughly 15 a day.
Even if you believe that the president did not make an explicit connection between the investigation and the aid (ie, a quid pro quo), it was still a crime to solicit assistance from a foreign source on a political rival. So what is exactly the president’s defense? There is none. His only out was having Republican senators demonstrate no backbone and find him not guilty of the two charges brought by the House. What a shameful exhibit.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken