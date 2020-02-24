Unfortunately for Americans, Democrats – assisted by their acolytes in #FakeNewsMedia – continue to talk impeachment. Their reason now are proposals to reduce sentencing for Roger Stone. This is yet another reason to terminate the Trump presidency on ridiculous charges.
The time has come to write the impeachment process out of the Constitution, or at the least, to vastly raise the bar to even consider the process. The Founding Fathers included impeachment from fear of monarchy. However, following the fourth election of FDR, Congress wisely added an amendment limiting any presidency to a two term maximum. This renders impeachment unnecessary.
Donald Trump and the American citizens have been subjected to a three year impeachment process based on wrongful charges. Russian collusion is now a proved hoax. The president had every right to suggest an investigation of the Bidens. However, no investigation has yet to occur. Withholding funds for Ukraine was legitimate (it’s called a veto). Later, funds were released. At no time – despite constant protestations by Democrats – was the Constitution compromised or the security of America in jeopardy. There was never a “quid pro quo.”
Congress needs to get back to serving the citizens of America and quit drumming up phony impeachment charges. Removing impeachment from the Constitution would make for a healthier political environment.
James Haviland
Aiken