Happened to watch Lester Holt on NBC News , talking about the possibility of impeaching the president for calling the president of Ukraine and mentioning the Hunter Biden/nepotism episode.
It's amazing that never once during the entire sequence did they mention the fact that Joe Biden set his son up for a $50,000 dollar a month paycheck with a Ukrainian company while he was vice president. All they spoke about was the possibility of impeaching the president. Biden claims to this day he has never spoken to his son about the Ukrainian position.
I know that if one of my sons garnered a position like that and with that kind of money, we sure would have discussed it. Maybe he and his son are estranged.
It seems to me that the Democrats are virtually clutching at straws – paper ones – when they don't get their way.
Now, Nancy Pelosi, who lives behind a wall in San Francisco and a walled compound in Washington is jumping on the ole bandwagon as she tries to deflect pressure from the socialists.
They remind me so much of my younger days playing ball in the street and on the playgrounds. There was always someone who was called out sliding home and ran home with their ball because he was out. The Democrats didn't get their way and are now looking for any and all excuses.
They are now talking of impeaching Justice Brett Kavanaugh. What craziness. I hope the American people see through all this nonsense.
The billionaires in this country will stop donating to the multiple charities they support. They will figure out how to stay solvent, but what about the rest of us who scrimped and saved our entire lives to give our children and grandchildren better lives?
Elizabeth Warren wants to tax us to death.
There has never been a country that survived socialism, ever0 Just look at the South American countries that have attempted and failed.
Earl Bennett
Aiken