I am confused by what is happening in our nation’s capital. I suspect I am not alone. I am not a lawyer or a constitutional scholar.
As I understand it, impeachment is the first step toward removing a government official, including the president, from office. For the president, the decision to expel lies with the U.S. Senate. Acting as a jury, they evaluate and rule on the House of Representatives' charges. Conviction and removal require a 2/3 majority of Senators to vote in favor.
We are less than 12 months away from a presidential election. The Democratic majority in the House is about to impeach our current president, a Republican. They are undoubtedly aware that the Republican majority in the Senate will reject their inconclusive Articles of Impeachment.
Envision a District Attorney who is running for higher office and knows he/she does not have sufficient evidence to prevail in a jury trial. However, there may be enough to convince a Grand Jury to indict. The DA will get plenty of media coverage during the public trial that will surely help him/her get elected.
Here we have the majority in the House, part of a tripartite, co-equal branch of our government (Congress) impeaching a sitting president they know will not be removed and will be the standard bearer for his party in the upcoming election – again less than 12 months away.
Remind me again who it is that is attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election process?
Joe Shields
Aiken