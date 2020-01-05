As an independent voter I am repulsed and infuriated by the despicable acts committed by the Democrats for their actions to impeach President Trump.
They had the audacity to insult the intelligence of the American people as if we couldn’t see that they went after Trump with a vengeance because they lost their power over the people.
If I heard it once I heard it dozens of times that Trump was guilty of doing a quid pro quo with the Ukraine so he could win the next election.
How stupid do the Democrats think we are? Here we have a man who isn’t concerned about personal gain. How can I say this, he donates his salary unlike all of his predecessors.
As the country's top law enforcement officer who saw a crime was possibly committed by Joe Biden, he asked for a favor from the Ukraine president to look into Biden’s calls to remove a prosecutor that was investigating his son. The Democrats ignored that crime, saying Trump was interfering in the next election. Considering that Bide can’t put two words together to make a coherent statement I would say the Democrats obstructed justice.
The Democrats impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of congress but didn’t put down the specific criminal acts he committed as evidence to impeach. Why didn’t they include specifics? The answer is they had no evidence; but we do have evidence against the Democrats who are guilty of abuse of power while lying their heads off and abusing their oaths of office by bringing fictitious unfounded charges. They have committed more criminal acts to deceive the public than what they have accused the president of doing and should be held accountable.
Gregory J Topliff
Warrenville