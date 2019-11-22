I am not a conspiracy theorist but is it possible that this current Trump impeachment hearing inquiry preoccupying every waking moment of our nation’s leadership is just a dastardly hoax? Is it being orchestrated by House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a smog-sniffing, parody-spouting mystic who claims to know things beyond revelation? Schiff, along with fellow Democratic leadership, can’t graciously accept Donald Trump’s winning of the 2016 presidential election and have succumbed to a severe case of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).
When hatred, naked partisanship, obstruction and the Mueller Report among other things failed to stop President Trump from moving our nation forward on so many fronts these past 34 months, did Schiff and his other sore losing Democratic cohorts concoct the Ukraine “whistleblower” controversy? Is it possible that Adam Schiff is the presently unidentified mystery person?
Isn’t it strange that Schiff alone, out of 425 House members, knows that person’s identity? Isn’t it odd that Schiff, a compulsive leaker of classified information, is strangely secretive as to the identity of the whistleblower? When it was learned that the whistleblower's information was second- and third-hand knowledge, conveniently, a second whistleblower appeared with supposed first-hand information. That unidentified witness, upon further inquiry, has since appeared to have fallen off the planet. In the meantime, the Democratic “coup” continues with Schiff discarding impeachment precedent and self-servingly replacing it with a power-grabbing Soviet-style inquiry more in step with his perverse narrative and meeting style.
Fortunately, however, pressured to leave a sequestered room in the basement of the Capitol building, Schiff has been holding public hearings. Although he has sole power to approve witnesses, release documents and impose other restrictive partisan ground rules to frustrate the minority Republican committee members, Schiff will find it much harder to stifle Republican participation and bamboozle the viewing public.
The Constitution appears to be on the side of President Trump at this point. If Schiff attempts to circumvent this noble document in either spirit or content, he risks drawing the ire of the fair-minded viewing public already weary of his shameful political posturing and subterfuge. He and his Democratic cohorts can also expect unwelcome repercussions in the 2020 election.
With apologies to the talented members of the Aiken Poets, I conclude my letter with the following verse resurrected from the political scene of the 1950s.
It may be so but I don’t know
It sounds so mighty queer
I hate to doubt your honesty
But the B.S don’t fly here
Philip van Leeuwen
Aiken