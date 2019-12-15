After watching the one-sided House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing of President Trump chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler, I saw no evidence presented against Trump only a costly rip off of taxpayer’s dollars.
This Nadler Farce, I’ll call it, was an insult to the public. The three malcontents in the guise of professors brought bias to the hearing while trying to school the American public on the country's history and laws but they never showed evidence of a crime in their interpretations.
Nadler started off the hearing by accusing President Trump of colluding with the Russians to get elected and making statements like,“he did it for personal and political gain.” The only problem with that is Trump didn’t collude with the Ukrainians and Russians to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton. The Steele dossier was paid for by Clinton to dig up dirt on Trump.
Nadler accused Trump of committing bribery in the Ukraine incident but President Trump didn’t give $150 billion to Iran so they wouldn’t build a nuke selling out his country, Obama did that. By definition under the law it is, treason for aiding and giving comfort to a sworn enemy.
With the exception of Professor Jonathan Turley who stated that there wasn’t any evidence to impeach the president the three bias witnesses who gave donations to the Democrats tried to put a square peg in a round hole making up their own ideas as to what the law states.
The biggest insult and bold face lie at the end was committed by Speaker Pelosi when she said, “the facts are now uncontested” so now they can proceed with the impeachment. The only crimes committed were by the Democrats denying Trump his Sixth Amendment right to due process.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville