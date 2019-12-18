Some of your readers have asked what is the point of impeachment charges being brought against President Trump when it is quite clear that the Republican majority in the Senate will not vote to impeach him.
Reasonable question.
I would answer that the House majority is defending the Constitution, which establishes the powers of our three co-equal branches of government and sets limits on the powers of the presidency. It is these limits which ensure that we remain a government of laws, not of men, and that no official is above the law.
Mr Trump has misused his immense powers to pressure a foreign government to help his re-election campaign and to block current and former government officials from testifying before duly constituted Congressional committees. If these actions are allowed to stand, then they will be legitimized for future presidents.
I am astonished and dismayed that people who call themselves conservatives seem so willing to accept this erosion of limits on executive power. We inherited a strong constitutional framework that provides for actions, such as impeachment, to defend the foundation of our democracy. I believe that the House impeachment charges are both constitutional and justified.
The next step is up to the Senate – and eventually to the American voters.
Michael Durkee
Aiken