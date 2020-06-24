The only way to end coronavirus, experts tell us, is to:
1. Wear a mask.
2. Maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet).
3. Stay at home.
It’s incredible that some people feel these precautions are optional despite the daily increase in coronavirus cases.
People who don’t wear a mask don’t understand the gravity of the situation nor the fact that they are endangering others.
If we had a president who is worth anything, he would address the nation regarding the importance of taking these prescribed, necessary precautions.
Unfortunately, this president sets a bad example by refusing to wear a mask himself.
Marion Pierce
Aiken