Letters to the Editor
Image courtesy of MetroCreative

The only way to end coronavirus, experts tell us, is to:

1. Wear a mask.

2. Maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet).

3. Stay at home.

It’s incredible that some people feel these precautions are optional despite the daily increase in coronavirus cases.

People who don’t wear a mask don’t understand the gravity of the situation nor the fact that they are endangering others.

If we had a president who is worth anything, he would address the nation regarding the importance of taking these prescribed, necessary precautions.

Unfortunately, this president sets a bad example by refusing to wear a mask himself.

Marion Pierce

Aiken

Tags