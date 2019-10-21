I very much enjoyed the recent article about the sites where action took place during the American Revolution. I recently moved to Aiken from Yorktown, Virginia, and have always associated South Carolina with the Civil War, so it was interesting to learn of this state's role in the earlier one.
It's a great thing that this aspect of U.S. history is now being made more apparent and available to visitors and residents. Yorktown, though, is where British General George Cornwallis surrendered in 1781 to George Washington after a fierce naval battle on the York River, thus effectively ending the Revolution. I don't think the article's suggested slogan, "Liberty was won here", is appropriate for South Carolina, as it was definitively won at Yorktown.
I heartily recommend that anyone with an interest in the American Revolution spend a few days at the Yorktown Colonial National Park and see the wonderful, newly redone Museum of the American Revolution there, as well as the vast battlefields with their redoubts, occasional reenactments and Fife and Drum Corps performances. Jamestown and Williamsburg are nearby, too, for history buffs.
Meanwhile, I look forward to exploring all aspects of my new home state. Thanks again for the interesting article.
Suzy Winterble
Aiken