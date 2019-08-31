I live in Jackson and have opportunity to drive to Augusta, North Augusta, Aiken and other places in and out of state. I frequently travel to either Aiken or North Augusta and I notice a lot of work of different kinds going on all the time.
I always notice one or two persons working and about four to six other people standing around with shovels or signs in their hands. I am a widow and retired and have lots of time on my hands.
I would like to know what addresses of some of these companies. I am considered “older” but I can still stand and hold a sign or a shovel and earn I am sure anywhere from $15 to $25 per hour for eight hours a day.
The extra money would certainly be a supplement to my retirement and Social Security income. Any help you help you can give me would certainly be appreciated.
Juanita Scott
Aiken