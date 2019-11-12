The current hot topic is what to do with the old hospital building and how it is to be paid for. Leaving aside the decision as to whether to tear down or make use of all or part of the building, the momentum seems to favor tear down.
The most important issue is how it will be paid for. The current proposal is absolute insanity. First of all, this will be a private venture to build a hotel, apartments and other amenities. This is not a project that either the city nor county will own or operate. Once built this project will be sold by the developer at a substantial profit.
The latest proposal revolves around giving WTC LLC, a local developer, a $12.5 million handout at taxpayer expense to do the deal. The deal is as follows. First, the city will borrow $8.8 million to be paid back by the taxpayers over 20 years. Why are the taxpayers borrowing any money to subsidize any developer to pay for a private development?
Next, $1.2 million will come from our 1 cent Capital Projects Sales Tax. When this tax was sold to us by local politicians the money was to be used for infrastructure improvements and other public needs. No one suggested that any of this money would be used as a handout to build a private hotel and apartments. Pure bait and switch.
Next comes $1.1 million from anticipated Accommodation Tax revenues. This is a tax that hotels and motels collect from people who stay at their facilities. I am sure that local hotel and motel owners will be thrilled to collect tax money so a competitor can build its facilities and compete with them for customers.
Next $1.1 million will come from the city slush fund, the Hospitality Tax. Please recall that this tax was the one the mayor pledged to repeal if he was elected.
Next, comes $300,000 from the Economic Development Fund, whatever that is.
This not all. If the city borrows the $8.8 million the taxpayers will have to pay interest on that loan. Probably around $3,567,988. The grand total of taxpayer money for this privately owned development is $16,067,988 if I added correctly, none of which has to be paid back by the developer. Did I mention that this project will be sold at a substantial profit by the developer which he will put in his pocket?
This whole deal is especially galling when you consider that the city had a developer that was willing to do essentially the same thing with little or no local taxpayer involvement and the city ran them off. A representative of WTC LLC was quoted in the paper as being excited about the deal. No kidding. If I were getting a $12.5 million handout that I did not have to pay back I would be excited too. This deal almost makes one yearn for the good old days of former City Manager John Klimm and his downtown renaissance.
Ted Eno
Aiken