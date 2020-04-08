My granddaughter is a perinatal nurse at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. She tells me that she is issued one surgical mask and instructed to keep it in a paper bag between shifts. She must use it for two weeks.
Then I hear that President Trump has blamed some of the PPE shortages on pilferage by hospital medical staffs who sell them for exorbitant profits. I refuse to believe that any of the dedicated men and women who are putting their lives on the line for us in this tragic pandemic would do such a thing.
I pray that the adults in the room can continue to suppress the erratic and dangerous urges that drive this president. And that we, as a united nation, can get through this dreadful calamity without his ill-considered decisions putting our citizens in peril.
Don Bozeman
Aiken