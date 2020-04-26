I am a retired physician who worked under the Bush administration as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a subject matter expert in the medical response to chemical and biological terrorism. I co-authored the U.S government's training course in Pandemic Influenza Planning and Preparedness, and co-authored the book "Pandemic Influenza: Emergency Planning and Community Preparedness," CRC Press 2008.
There may have been better alternatives to the isolation procedures for COVID-19. Very early on, we identified the at-risk population: the elderly and those with certain co-morbidities. We also identified the low-risk population: basically everybody else.
We could have isolated the high-risk and educated the low-risk on their critical role in preventing their transmission of the disease to the at-risk population. We definitely should have shut down hospitals and nursing homes, isolated the elderly and infirm, and instituted comprehensive and conscientious social distancing, hygiene and cleaning, as we did. There was no reason to close schools, offices, parks and most businesses.
Absent a vaccine, herd immunity is the key to defeating COVID-19. In order to develop herd immunity, low-risk individuals must be out in the community where they can be exposed to the disease and develop immunity. That makes it much more difficult for the virus to circulate amongst the population. Without herd immunity, the disease will quickly re-emerge when safeguards are lifted.
Dr. Allen Kirchner
Aiken