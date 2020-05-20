Every morning I read my newspaper from cover to cover since this virus has us sheltered in our homes, away from friends and family – mostly I miss my grandchildren. The articles and columns chosen for print make a difference to subscribers. I would have thought that sickness and death would surely bring all Americans together to fight for our freedom. The other day we had another death in Aiken County and there was a very long letter from a Democrat.
Was the seventh death a Republican or a Democrat? Or do we even care who died? We have lost our way in this country when we care more about whether President Trump has a need for power than the lives we are losing every day.
Rebecca Stearns
Aiken