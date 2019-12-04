Born and raised in Aiken County I would like to introduce you to Keith Harp, husband, father and grandfather.
I have known Keith for many years and is a very respected and loved man. He is running the District 9 school board seat. He will be bringing fresh new ideas to the school board working with others to make this district better for the children and the administration. Keith will make sure that the children have the best education for this District 9.
Please come out and vote for Keith Harp on Dec. 10. Let's make a difference for our children.
Barbie Gibson
Aiken