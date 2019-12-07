As the election is quickly approaching, I wanted to take a moment to remember a few outstanding remarks made at the forum for the Aiken County School Board election. It was quite interesting and eye-opening to listen to and watch. All the candidates had their own take and style, but one candidate truly stood out from the rest.
Mr. Keith Harp hit a home run when he presented answers focused on the homes of the children. Policies and procedures were heavily discussed that evening. It would seem apparent that we should vote for someone who knows the school board policies already; however, Mr. Harp spends his working life in an environment that is nothing but policies and procedures.
These topics can easily be adapted to and anyone with valid knowledge and work ethic can quickly fall in line with them. What Mr. Harp presented was something more heartfelt and deeply rooted in our true Southern nature. He went right to the core of the matter by pushing the relationship between school and home.
He filtered out a lot of “piggyback” type answers from other statements made and instead focused on the true priority of the children. He reminded us that a child’s education begins at home in the morning and is carried back home in the evening. I was impressed to hear him propose a partnership between parents and the school board. Policies can be regurgitated but true understanding of the root cause is rare.
Alicen Chabaud
Aiken