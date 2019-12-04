Keith Harp is a great choice for the District 9 Aiken County School Board seat. I have known Keith for over 25 years and I have personally seen his commitment to excellence, personal integrity and dogged determination in action. I am confident that he will bring these qualities to the Aiken County school board.
His involvement in church and community demonstrate his commitment to making a Aiken better place to live and work. He will bring this same commitment to the school board where I know his every decision will be guided by what is right and fair and what is best for the child/children.
Elect Keith Harp to Aiken County School Board District 9.
John Marra
Aiken