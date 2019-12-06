I am supporting Mr. Keith Harp in his candidacy for District 9. I believe he would be a natural for the opening as a school board member. He is a God-fearing, family-oriented man who believes in the ever-evolving educational institutions and wants what is best for not only his grandkids, but for all affected children within all districts. Mr. Harp is dedicated to ensuring all students reach their full growth potential and is well-versed in working with a variety of personnel in his current day-to-day responsibilities.
Keith has been working diligently, gathering information from teachers, parents and other citizens regarding what they believe to be working within the education realm as well as what they believe needs improving.
One of the things I have always admired about Mr. Harp is his ability to bring new ideas to the table, enforcing regulations with consistency and efficiently, and his proficiency in getting tasks completed under budget and well within the allotted time block. As a parent to two school-aged children, I believe he will be especially sensitive to the concerns of all parents and administration.
Please join me in supporting Mr. Harp for District 9 and come out and vote on Dec. 10.
Brent Shealy
Aiken