This upcoming school board election will be one of the most impactful to our school district in recent memory; and while there are a number of good candidates, when you go to the polls on Dec. 10, I would encourage you to cast your vote for Keith Harp.
There are many factors to consider when choosing the best person for the job, but let me suggest to you why Keith will be an asset to the school board and the children and families of Aiken County. Keith’s roots run deep in Aiken County – attending Aiken schools as did his children, and now, his grandchildren. The success of our schools is a legacy for him and is the future for his grandchildren.
I believe Keith’s approach to school board decisions will be to fully examine every issue before making an educated decision, tempering each one with honesty and through the lens of how to best educate our students while keeping them safe and allowing our teachers to do their jobs.
Some candidates may be quick to overturn previous board decisions without having the necessary information or background knowledge that was used when the original decisions were made. Often their emotions may cloud their judgment. However, Keith’s desire to do what’s best for the students, teachers and tax payers of Aiken County will be reflected in the prudent and ethical manner he will handle all aspects of this role. As an educator, I encourage you to join me in voting for Keith Harp.
Michelle King
Aiken