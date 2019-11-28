I am confident Keith Harp would be a good choice for the Aiken County School Board. Keith started 35 years ago as a general service operator at the Savannah River Site. After five promotions he has became the program manager for the liquid waste contract. His past history and accomplishments let me have complete confidence that he will serve the children of the area with utmost integrity and dedication.
First and foremost he is a devout man of God whom serves his church as a deacon and adult Sunday school teacher and he also is dedicated to his family.
He has demonstrated his ability to undertake difficult tasks and achieve results at a high level.
He has a deep compassion for people as well as children. His personal trail seems to make him a very good candidate for this position.
Please consider him on Dec. 10 for District 9.
Charlotte Roberts
Aiken