A pair of Wrens decided to make a nest in my deck garden. No problem! I read about this specie of bird in my bird book and about their habits. I found nothing about their fondness for tomatoes, so my garden was safe. I learned that the male bird could build as many as 20 different nests just to lure his choice of mates. My garden nest was chosen as one of them and at least two eggs were in our nest.
Every day my wife and I would watch the mother bird go in and out of the nest and when the eggs hatched, each parent took turns feeding the babies. After a week or so, I guess the parents apparently got used to seeing me on the deck as I watered my baby tomatoes. The mother wren would feed the babies followed by the father Wren. The mother had a special three chirps after she fed the babies that I'm guessing told the father that it was his turn to feed the babies. I watched as he flew into the nest with food and left.
This went on every day either mother feeding the babies and then chirping for the father to take over. One afternoon the mother fed and then flew into a tree, as usual. She chirped for her husband. No husband. She chirped again. No husband. She didn't give up chirping. Suddenly the father rocketed into the nest and fed the babies. The mother stopped chirping. All this reminded me that whether the father is a person or a bird, the mother is the boss and if the male is fooling around or just lazy, he has a job to do.
I have been putting off painting our deck all week and I promise, dear, that I will do it next week. Just stop chirping.
Happy Mother's Day, Angela and to every Mother. We love you guys.
John Martone
Aiken