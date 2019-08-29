The Second Amendment states plainly “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
What exactly does that mean? You or I as a resident or citizen of this great country can keep light artillery in our garage or shed?
When I was in high school, the school resource officer didn’t need a bulletproof vest, and I went to a large school with around 2,700 kids. What changed between 1969 and 2019?
The Second Amendment hasn’t changed. I see two huge differences that I think have shaped this safety issue.
First is the NRA. They went from a hunter safety organization to the political arm of the arms fabrication industry.
Second, are the politicians that the NRA has pocketed.
The NRA Politico Victory Funds would rather see cheaply made large capacity arms with armor piercing capabilities and the word “you lie” etched on the side available to anyone with the means rather than make shooter safety a necessity.
The NRA’s motto should be “never point a loaded gun, especially with a high velocity armor piercing rounds at a human being.”
Our South Carolina Senators and most of our Congressmen are more interested in the help from the NRA-PVF than stopping the carnage caused on our streets, schools, churches, bars, parks and Walmarts by assault style small arms.
My suggestion is if you need those weapons for a well-regulated militia, keep them in the armory with the light artillery not in the closet with the squirrel gun, varmint rifle or duck gun.
James Horche
Aiken