I would like to commend the 2020 winners of the CNTA Educators’ Grant Program for their excellent plans to promote science and technology experiences in their classrooms. These educators include Dr. Antonino Carnevali, 12th grade physics, Governor’s School for Science & Math; David Kassner, Susan Rutt and Hannah Wingrove, 10th grade chemistry, Lakeside High School; Kristina Istre, eighth grade science, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School; Donita Legoas, sixth grade science, A.R. Johnson; Trina Stidem and Alvina Jackson, middle-level intro to coding, Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School; and Angela Virella, sixth grade social studies, Jackson STEM Middle School.
I would also like to thank the other organizations and companies who helped CNTA fund this program. These include the American Nuclear Society-Savannah River, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Savannah River National Laboratory and SRSCRO. Together they help teachers to develop projects and enhance their students’ experiences with science and technology.
CNTA and its partners also provide other educational activities including Lifelong Learning Opportunities at USCA, Nuclear Blitz to High Schools, High School Essay Program and College and Tech School Scholarships. Students and teachers in the CSRA have many opportunities to benefit from these educational offerings. They can be found at the CNTA, www.cntaware.org.
Mel Buckner
North Augusta