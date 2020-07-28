St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School has served Aiken families for 150 years. Scholarships help offer students of all backgrounds the opportunity for the excellent education provided by our dedicated faculty; we are blessed to see our graduates go on to be top students in area high schools and universities.
These last few months have been difficult. We have done our best to continue meeting the needs of those who have chosen our school, and we will continue to do so, but we know attending St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School carries a cost for many families – many of whom have been hard-hit by the pandemic.
That is why we are extremely grateful that Gov. Henry McMaster has announced a program that will offer grants of up to $6,500 to low- and middle-income families so they are able to stay in the schools of their choice during these trying times. The SAFE Grants program is a lifeline for South Carolina families whose lives have become more unstable these past few months. It will enable them to keep their children in schools that work best for them, and it will enable us to continue educating those students.
We want to thank the governor for his leadership on this issue. We look forward to participating in this program and continuing to provide a high-quality Catholic education to families in Aiken.
Father Gregory Wilson
Pastor
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and School