Poor Sen. Graham.
In my 45-year work history I have worked for a few people that I did not respect. But I pushed forward and always found alternative employers that I could respect in order to support my family.
I fear Sen. Lindsey Graham is in one of those awkward positions. It is obvious that everyone near the Trump administration fears for their jobs and reputations. Sen. Graham seems to be afraid of Trump’s wrath. The number of administration employees who have been pushed out or resigned is astonishing. Whenever someone leaves they are disparaged, called horrible names and slandered by Trump.
However, Sen. Graham has options. He can be the maverick he once was. He can stand up for the Constitution and the American people and honestly assess the president for what he is. In 2015 Sen. Graham said Donald Trump is a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot.” I cannot agree more.
Sen. Graham continues to re-litigate the origins of the Mueller Report. The Trump campaign was full of corruption. Senator, have you forgotten the number of people who went to jail as a result of the report?
An additional member of Trump’s inner circle, Steve Bannon was recently arrested for fraud. He is one of many members of the Trump organization to be arrested, convicted or plead guilty.
In another colossal mess, Trump asked the envoy to the United Kingdom to get the British Open moved to his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland. Obviously that would result in large profits for the Trump organization. To no one’s surprise, the inspector general that conducted the investigation of Turnberry was fired. That is part of Trump’s game; anyone conducting an investigation into Trump or his organization is removed and denigrated. There was a report, but it is now “classified.”
Senator Graham, I have some ideas for you to help redeem yourself. Take a bi-partisan role in determining why so many Inspectors General have been fired. Declassify the Turnberry report so the American people can see what happened.
Speak out about children in cages, abandoning Kurdish allies in Syria, allowing Putin to put a bounty on American troops, failures of the Federal Government in COVID-19, silence on the political disaster in Belarus, disparaging our intelligence services, fouling our air and water by lifting restrictions on gas and coal companies, firing whistleblowers for coming forward and on and on. Take your pick Senator, it’s not too late to partially redeem yourself and save some dignity.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken