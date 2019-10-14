U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Judiciary Committee chair was asked in a recent interview on Fox News about the Democrats impeaching President Trump because of the Ukraine whistleblower report.
Martha MacCallum asked, “What are you going to do about that? Are you going to open up an investigation?"
He said,“somebody has to look at this conflict.” He went on to say he wanted someone from the outside because he didn’t want the Senate to look like the circus that the House has put on.
Here’s where I have a problem. As a former law enforcement officer I took an oath to uphold the law, not worry about how things look in someone else’s eyes. If I didn’t do my job I could be charged with dereliction of duty or worse.
In Joe Biden’s bragging video he coerced, threatened and intimidated the Ukraine into firing a prosecutor investigating corruption. That was a form of blackmail.
John Solomon of The Hill just released news that Biden’s son was officially under investigation, which means Biden interfered in an investigation and obstructed justice. He should be brought up on charges and investigate by Graham.
There should also be charges filed for misfeasance and malfeasance of office against Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and Nancy Pelosi; all abused their power and violated their oaths of office.
They lied to the American public and conspired to impeach the president without cause or evidence. There should also be an ethics committee investigation against the Democrats for all of the lies and fake charges they continue to make. Enough already.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville