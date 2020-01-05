My column, "Wrapping Up and Summing Up 2019" (Dec. 17), was not intended to justify "liberalism," but to justify "fairness." The government is not in the charity business. It is in the business of "establishing justice." Charity is a good thing, but it is not a substitute for justice.
Economic inequality is a social justice issue.
Contrary to the opinion of some conservatives, most poor people are not lazy, and most rich people are not job-creators. Many poor people have health problems, are family caregivers, have a limited education or no employable skills, have no transportation to and from work, or live in an area where there are very few job opportunities. Some are the working poor, earning around the minimum wage, which still is $7.25 per hour.
Many rich people were fortunate to have a stable family with caring parents, good schools and made good choices. Some had connections to powerful people who could help them. Some are living off their investments or inherited wealth ("Trust Babies").
In my opinion, government policies that cut taxes on the rich and cut programs for the poor are not moral policies. One's religious beliefs determine whether support for such policies are "greedy" or "sinful."
Anthony J. DiStefano
Aiken