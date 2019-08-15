Imagine my surprise when I visited the Aiken County Government Center to record a plat, and learned that the recording fee has increased from $5 to $25 (500%). This is just another way that we are continually robbed by government at every level: taxes and fees at every turn.
Property taxes are such that we essentially rent our homes from the county, even when we own the home outright. Of course you can save if you work for the county, especially within the tax domain. Board of Assessment Appeals members get drastic reductions in property values for rubber-stamping the assessor's opinion in tax controversies.
D. Michael Taylor
Graniteville