Timothy Govenettio is the best choice for District 8 school board. He is no-nonsense and will get things done. He understands the needs of the students and the teachers. He has been a registered nurse and an educator for more than 14 years. He has served our veterans with outstanding care and compassion. He also was a facility manager of a medical clinic. He himself served us in the military as a combat engineer and drill sergeant.
His ideas on discipline, and about being proactive really impressed me. His knowledge of the Aiken school district is extensive. The fact that he has two special needs children and knows the struggles involved, as well as "the rights of all the children to get the education they deserve" really struck close to my heart. He knows what works and what does not. His stand on accountability and his zero tolerance for bullying: Not just to protect the students but to protect the staff and teachers is what we really need. He has the compassion and drive necessary to provide a safe and outstanding education for all.
Mr. Govenettio is not afraid to say or do what needs to be done. He holds accountability as a priority. He has the knowledge and drive to really set the students and teachers up for success.
I definitely feel he is the absolute best choice for District 8. He will do great things for the Aiken school district.
Dora Sull
Aiken