The GOP needs to take a public stand on climate change (was global warming).
First, using the term climate change to alarm the public is meaningless; the climate has and always will be changing. Greenland once had trees, the Arctic once had no ice sheet and miles of ice once covered North America.
Similar to the hours-long CNN Democratic infomercial of hair on fire climate change proposals, (most of which would only cause economic damage and increase the size and control of government), the GOP needs to inform the public of the real facts about global warming. Don't be silent or cave to this alarm-ism; proudly state that climate change is naturally driven and that the GOP is not going to destroy the American economy chasing a few parts per million of CO2.
The presidential candidates show the common ignorance and lies about global warming based on the distortions coming from the alarmists. These people are chasing money and power. Here is the basic fact that destroys the hysteria: based on analyses of ice cores it is known that atmospheric CO2 levels change in response to the global temperatures. Simply put, as sea temperatures rise so does the atmospheric CO2 level. Just like a can of soda, if you warm the can, the fizz comes out. Humans could reduce their contributions to CO2, but it would make very little difference.
For more than 90% of the Earth's history the climate has been hotter than it is now and there have been times when the CO2 levels were hundreds of times higher and not necessarily at the same time. The current CO2 levels, although increased since the 1800s, are some of the lowest levels ever experienced in earth's history. The fact that man has contributed a few parts per million to the CO2 levels is actually a good thing; with an increase in CO2 levels, the earth is greening and crop yields are up around the world. In the 1800s we were at 180 ppm, very close to plant extinction which is 150 ppm. We are currently at about 400 ppm.
I invite people to do some research, you will find out that the data doesn't lie, but people do. The manipulation of data and harassment of people who bring these facts to light is deceiving our nation. Sea levels are not rising at an unusual rate (2.4 mm per year); there are no increases in extreme weather (hurricanes, tornadoes), no increases in droughts, (actually America is trending to be wetter not dryer).
In the words of Dr. David Deming, testifying to the U.S. Senate, “The public is vastly uninformed on this and other environmental issues… It would be foolish to establish national energy policy on the basis of misinformation and irrational hysteria.”
The world will not end in 12 years, but following these alarmists will destroy our economy. Stand up GOP.
Bob Delcastilho
Aiken