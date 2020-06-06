This letter will stand as solid support of Jarrod Goldman for sheriff of Aiken County. Mr. Goldman challenged Mike Hunt to a formal debate where current problems could be discussed. ln an effort to lay low until the June 9 election and prevent citizens the opportunity to hear the truth, Sheriff Hunt refused.
Now that Jarrod Goldman has amassed a number of voters, Sheriff Hunt sends out a flyer that calls Jarrod Goldman a liar. Stooping to a new low in campaign ethics, this character
assassination just shows how desperate the sheriff is to hold onto his good ol' boy empire filled with unsolved murders, poor crime statistics, no major drug arrests, no gang arrests, no dog
fighting arrests and no new awards for any kind of professionalism or conduct.
The time has come for new blood and departmental change in the ACSO. Jarrod Goldman is a combat-decorated Marine with fresh awards for performance and professionalism. As the chief
of Salley, Jarrod Goldman is a man of Marine honesty, character and determination. Please vote on June 9 for Jarrod Goldman as your next sheriff. lt's time.
Jim Vause
Aiken