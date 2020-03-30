The letters in the Sunday, March 22, edition from various authors all expressed gloom and doom and blamed the president for actions taken to address the Chinese coronavirus. There was not one word of enlightenment or words about God sending this nation and world a message to heed.
After all, was not the virus first detected and emancipated in central China? So how were our government leaders to understand the medical symptoms of an unknown virus that was covered up by China for the world not to understand? Is it not enlightening that our great medical leaders are now addressing the matter the best they can?
So having not prepared for such an unknown situation during the past years, is it not enlightening that our nation's people are supporting one another by caring for the family, the sick and supporting the middle class financially the best we can? Lastly, knowing that many of our critical life support and national security items are manufactured by China is also enlightening in that it will allow us as a country to make the United States stronger in the future.
Has not God enlightened us as a nation? God does not lay blame and works through us during times of hardship in order to show us the light and the path to follow.
A. Budnick
Aiken