I too am retired Mr. Brookshire, so I get to review the political landscape for more hours than I really care to do sometimes. I’m not up to 24/7 yet as I still feel the need to sleep occasionally. I will wholeheartedly agree with your statement that there is corruption in Washington, just not with the source of the corruption. What happened with trump’s campaign promise of draining the swamp? So far, fourteen trump aides, donors and advisors have been indicted or imprisoned. Maybe that’s how the swamp is drained… put them in jail where they belong!
Regarding your comment about Speaker Pelosi tearing up trump’s speech, why do you act so offended? He shunned her when he came to the podium because she had the audacity to lead a Constitutionally authorized charge to challenge his behavior as President. Additionally, his speech was rift with lies and misinformation. How much is one required to tolerate without giving a response?
I also do not understand how you could characterize the impeachment hearings as a hoax. With the exception of Ambassador Sondland who purchased his appointment, the testimony was given under oath, by career individuals, as to what they had witnessed or had first-hand knowledge of. Because the testimony was not favorable to the President does not make it false. The testimony reveals just what a revengeful, corrupt bully trump is. As recent as this past week, he fired Admiral Joseph Maguire, acting director of the National Security Agency, and Shelby Pierson, the intelligence community's election threats executive. Not for the information they reported to Congress, as required by law, that the intelligence community had evidence the Russians were working to get trump re-elected, but because, in his mind, he was angry the Democrats had been given information they could use against him. So it’s okay that there are nefarious activities undertaken to help him win an election so long as the opposition is not aware of it?
And finally, as to dragging God into this political foray, I’ll admit that I have not participated in any religious activity for a long time. But I was reared in a Christian home. Never was I ever taught that being a bully, being corrupt, or obstructing the justice system was acceptable. Did I miss something? God does not belong to any political party.
Teresa Harper