It is my sincere pleasure and honor to endorse the reelection of Gail Diggs, current Aiken City Councilwoman, for her next term of office.
I have known Gail since we introduced ourselves after a Memorial Day Parade in Aiken several years ago. She saw that I was a veteran (Army Nurse Corps) and had worked with the Aiken Chapter, Military Officers Association of America to staff the reviewing stand for the parade. We started talking and she quickly convinced me that I should join the parade committee the following spring.
I did just that and thus began what has developed into a friendship with and admiration for all this remarkable woman has accomplished. Born and raised in Aiken County, Gail knows countless people in the area, which is to her benefit when she works to help others, both through her job as director of outreach and community services at Rural Health Services Inc. in Aiken as well as for the constituents in her district.
Gail can assess an issue or situation and think of three solutions quicker than anyone I know. Her warmth and infectious smile are genuine and she’s a person who never knows a stranger. A great administrator during her working hours, she carries that confidence and expertise into her position on the Aiken City Council.
I respect her opinions and admire her ability to work with differing personalities, ideas and people. She is an asset to the council, this city and indeed our entire state of South Carolina. Please consider casting your vote for Gail Diggs for reelection as Aiken City Councilwoman for District 1 on Nov. 5. You and all of Aiken will be better for that decision.
Linda Caldwell
Chair, Aiken Memorial Day Parade Committee