In the Aug. 15 edition of the Aiken Standard, Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported that there were currently 584 confirmed coronavirus cases with 31 currently receiving care in the hospital and 26 deaths. I asked Mr. Boyette, executive editor of the Standard, to ask how many of the remaining 527 later tested negative, how many did not ever have any symptoms, how many actually got sick and how many were treated at the hospital. Mr. Boyette did refer these questions to Aiken Regional Medical Centers and received the following reply:
“Thank you for flagging the questions. As you’re aware, Aiken Regional Medical Centers reports its status on a daily basis to SCDHEC. For the questions from the reader below, we normally would not share this level of detailed information to the general public.”
I believe that there is a lot of meaningful information that the public should know about the virus that Aiken Regional Medical Center and/or SCDHEC wants to keep us from knowing.
Robert Barnett
Aiken