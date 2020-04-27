It would be nice if we could learn some valuable lessons from our experiences with the current pandemic. One particular lesson is that freedom is not only good but also efficacious.
Unfortunately, even when struck in the face with specific examples of the destruction of regulations and price controls, many seem unable to overthrow commonplace errors. For example, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in an early press conference, said he waived regulations on hospital beds when he discovered more than twice as many beds would be needed than were available. And at a later press conference, he quipped, “Thank God for price gouging,” explaining that he was able to get much-needed ventilators by paying a high price for them.
These examples of freedom being practical are well-known to any serious student of economics. Whenever there is a shortage of anything, something is interfering with the freedom of people to act on their own judgment. Hospital managers have to abide by the “standards” of government bureaucrats to add not only beds, but also things like MRIs. Because a market price balances supply and demand, gluts or shortages are evidence that government is preventing trades that people would make if they were free. That he did not learn from his experience is evidenced by his current clamoring for Trump to force private businesses to give New York supplies.
As an exercise, you might ask yourself how much toilet paper you would have hoarded if the sellers had been allowed to set the price to what the market would bear. More seriously, ask yourself why there is now a shortage in the U.S. of various tests needed to cope with COVID-19.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken