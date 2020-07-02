I liked that Jack DeVine’s column, “The tyranny of mob rule,” denounced those protestors who destroyed property in the form of statues, businesses and homes. It would have been better still if he had made the connection between property rights and the First Amendment. The right to assemble and the right to speak does not allow an individual or group to commandeer someone else’s property – or public property intended for freedom of movement. Freedom of speech means you can speak on your property, or someone else’s property with permission, or public property intended for that purpose. Most of even the “peaceful” protestors were violating property rights.
Another caution for individuals who want to participate in a “peaceful mass protest”: Beware with whom you choose to associate yourself. Google reveals that the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement are self-proclaimed Marxists. Although most assume BLM is merely trying to get equal treatment for Blacks, what the leaders mean when they say they want to change the system is that they want to remove the last remnants of capitalism.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken