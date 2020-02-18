I agree with much of Mr. Topliff’s letter (Communists are seditionists, Feb. 6). I’m also disgusted by the politicians who espouse policies consistent with those of socialist and communist regimes that have literally murdered more than 100 million people. Unfortunately, politicians are a reflection of those who elect them. Every voter who wants the government to force others to sacrifice for their pet cause – from health care to social security to free education for all to preserving their cherished buildings – accepts the same premise.
When Mr. Topliff writes that people have no right to speak those offensive ideas, he goes too far. The First Amendment is the last bulwark of our freedom. The way to fight evil ideas is with better ideas. Without freedom of speech, neither Mr. Topliff nor I would be able to express our revulsion with leftist politicians.
Fighting socialist/communist ideas by restricting free speech is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken