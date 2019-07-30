What would the Founding Fathers say if they could see our country today? I'll offer an alternative from a previous letter.
First, they would look at the political bickering and say nothing has changed. The early years of our Republic weren't times of singing "Kumbaya" by the campfire. Polarization in politics is nothing new. However, they would see the size, the scope and the reach of our Federal government and say, "This is not what we intended."
Jefferson would be appalled at how "a wall of separation between church and state" has been used by government to attack religion and drive it from the public square. "Those words were in a letter I wrote to the Danbury Baptist Association," he'd say. "It meant government should stay out of religious affairs, not that religion cannot participate in government."
They would lament how the federal government has used the term "general welfare" and twisted its meaning to mean giving money to the poor. They'd say, "That is a specific action not in the Constitution because it does not promote the general welfare."
"And why do politicians also refer to the 'common good' as justification for action?" they might ask. "If we thought the concept was needed, we would have included it in the Constitution. We see how the federal government has combined this 'common good' and 'general welfare' to justify all sorts of programs and laws for which there is no Constitutional basis."
My guess is the Founding Fathers would shake their heads at the number of judges who legislate from the bench, distorting the words and meanings of laws to achieve a desired outcome. They would also decry the administrative state, where Executive Branch agencies write laws, then enforce them with their own court system separate from the Judiciary.
Our Founding Fathers would scratch their heads and say, "Why is the federal government involved in education at all levels? It isn't in the Constitution. It's up to the states." Then they would lament at the general level of ignorance of the population and realize it's connected to that federal involvement.
There are many things the Founding Fathers would object to, but one of the worst would be the current state of the mainstream media. "The press was suppose to safeguard our freedoms by holding governments accountable," they'd say. "Now the press has become the tool of one party and actively promotes the philosophy of that party, which is antithetical to the country as we founded it. The press was supposed to be impartially seeking out the truth and informing the public, not inventing its own truths and portraying them as fact."
Richard Rustad
Aiken