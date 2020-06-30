Evidence shows undoubtedly that Dr. Shawn Foster is a very capable and passionate professional. For the past five years, he has selflessly served our community. He’s a leader that practices humility while addressing controversial issues with unmeasured resolve. To the young and old, he can be a cheerleader, a confidant, an admonisher or competent advisor. Without reservation, I share that he has been all of the above to me. A friend who would never leave, nor want to, nor try to.
The Board Members of Orangeburg County Schools deserve high praise and commendation for selecting Dr. Shawn Foster as superintendent. They have selected a talented and caring leader who will exceed their expectations at every turn.
Well done Dr. Foster! Best wishes and thank you for your service to Aiken County.
Dr. Sean Alford
Aiken