We are engaged in a world war between an invisible lethal enemy – a virus – and humanity. Other countries are fighting this enemy in their own ways. Our country is fighting with questionable information; capable medical personnel; specialized scientific researchers and essential personnel. This cadre of people could be our country’s militia engaged in this fight in our behalf. There is no evidence of a common world wide leadership to wage this war on behalf of humanity.
Our constitution designates our President to lead us in time of war. It states “The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual service of the United States;”. This same Commander in Chief, for many reasons, has been accepted, in recent history, as the leader of the world in matters of dire importance to humanity. World wide leadership is needed to have an expectation of a timely defeat or acceptable control of this enemy.
Militia’s, when performing hazardous functions, should be rewarded with hazardous duty pay.
What we know about this virus:
• It is easily transferable during human to human interactions.
• We are uncertain about the transfer from inert surfaces.
• If it enters your body the impact can be minimal, severe or lethal.
• It has grown to be a world wide pandemic.
• If defeated in an area we currently have no defense to its reentry but non contact with the invisible enemy.
• Possible current and future armaments against a negative impact from this enemy include:
A) Knowing where the virus is and avoiding contact. Developing this knowledge would require massive testing to continuously detect. That detected information would need to be disseminated immediately to all that could benefit. The recipients of that information must then take recommended action to effectively deal with their reality.
B) A therapy could be developed to make this infection less potent so that a contact with it could be considered manageable by the general public and our healthcare people.
C) Prevention could be developed such as a vaccine that is injected into enough of the world population to control its future within acceptable criteria.
The various countries of the world are dealing with this common enemy in various ways. Until there is world wide control of this enemy humanity remains endangered. Until there is world wide leadership on this issue success will be much longer and more painful than could otherwise be.
Our current President, who could be the leader for the world to win this war, has chosen an isolationist approach by leaving other countries on their own and a divisive approach between the states of our country to deal with this issue. Until current worldwide uncoordinated efforts create satisfactory resolutions it will remain up to, we the people, to access available information and make positive choices for our own survival.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken