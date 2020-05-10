I went for a weekly shopping trip to the grocery store today and was gobsmacked as to why individuals/shoppers insist on:
– Not wearing face masks/loves
– Not following blue arrows and signage that clearly state which way to go
– Not being mindful of others and their surroundings
There were those shoppers who were consistent by continuing to go the wrong way throughout the store.
It made a nerve racking situation even dicier and at times unpleasant.
I can't say the store isn't prepared but I sure wish there had been an employee or two milling around to make sure the standards were met or that intermittent announcements were made about social distancing and following signage and arrows.
Babs DePalermo
Aiken