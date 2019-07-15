I noticed yesterday that regular gas at the Circle K at the corner of Whiskey and Powderhouse had jumped up 16 cents a gallon overnight. Besides the greed motive, what underlying forces are at play in Aiken County and the city of Aiken that seem to make it so much easier for gas prices to go up than to come down? I thought we were going to see some really low prices in late spring when AAA predicted gas could be under $2 a gallon soon, but that never materialized, and prices jumped up again. Many times, gas in Augusta is almost the same price as in Aiken despite the much higher Georgia gas tax. Is there an organization I can contact or resources I can avail myself of to better know what drives these often counterintuitive rise and fall cycles?
Bill Beckert
Aiken