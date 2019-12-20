The Earth is flat. I imagine if readers got their news from CNN or MSNBC and all their pundits said that over and over, they would believe it. Obviously, folks like Mr. Durkee, who think that Trump should be impeached, do not understand nor respect the constitution and have no problem believing the Earth is flat.
Abuse of power? Obstruction of Congress? Neither are defined as a crime in the Constitution, let alone a high crime or misdemeanor. Every president resists congress, every one, including Obama. Did Republicans impeach him? No, they did not. The abuse of power claim is lame. None of the actual facts support the accusation that Trump pressured Ukraine, none, zip, nada. These are actual facts, like the Earth is round is an actual fact.
So, how did Trump personally gain from his conversation with Ukraine President Zelensky? How is asking a foreign leader to check into corruption a crime? Joe Biden did publicly threaten to withhold aid from Ukraine if they did not fire a prosecutor. A prosecutor who was investigating the company who was paying his son for doing nothing while his father was vice president and the lead on Ukraine. All real facts. Oh wait, the Earth is flat though.
I keep hearing two major taking points out of the Democrats and their news allies, Trump is a threat to Democracy and he is impacting our national security. These, they say, are their justification for impeachment. Really? The opposite is the truth. Go find the facts.
But wait! The Earth is flat!
Stewart Meyer
Aiken