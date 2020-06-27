Why not a mask? Because the president refused to wear one? Not a good reason, because he gets tested every day. In addition, he is too vain to wear one.
The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity – for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing – even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. Too many customers are not wearing masks in stores.
Places that have kept coronavirus transmission under control, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, have virtually universal wearing of masks in public. And a recent study out of Germany found that face masks reduce the daily growth rate of reported infections by around 40%.
So there is no logical reason not to wear a mask in public places. Following the president's example is foolhardy. It is dangerous to you and others. Why put you and others at risk? If you refuse to wear a mask, you are showing little regard for others.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken