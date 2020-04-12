As a 17-year-old Marine I learned at a very young age how to adapt and improvise when a plan goes sideways.
For over 50 years I’ve dealt with serious issues involving the government, one of which was fighting the Veterans Administration while on a 100% VA disability when they sent me home with a deadly cancer ignoring their responsibility, which forced me to go outside for an operation or die.
Having said that, I’m sure I’m not alone asking questions about wearing a mask to protect us from the coronavirus.
We are listening to President Trump and his advisers as well as others who have changed their opinions on wearing masks flip flopping all over the place, confusing the masses, so what should we do?
It’s not mandatory to wear a mask yet according to the president but there is a critical component that is being left out: The mask stops the infected from spreading the disease to others through their mouths but I have yet to hear what to do about those who sneeze or cough leaving said droplets in the air that you can walk into, infecting you through your eyes.
If you have dealt with allergies and the pollen flying around you would understand that the eyes are avenues that allow outside particles to enter the body.
Common sense dictates you have to cover both access points to defend against attack otherwise; it is an effort in futility.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville